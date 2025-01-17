← Company Directory
Yandex
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Yandex Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Russia at Yandex ranges from RUB 1.34M to RUB 1.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 1.52M - RUB 1.76M
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.34MRUB 1.52MRUB 1.76MRUB 1.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Yandex to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.87M+ (sometimes RUB 28.66M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Yandex in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 1,944,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Customer Service role in Russia is RUB 1,339,858.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yandex

Related Companies

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources