The average Chief of Staff total compensation in Israel at Yandex ranges from ₪506K to ₪718K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪574K - ₪680K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
₪506K₪574K₪680K₪718K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Yandex in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪717,816. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Chief of Staff role in Israel is ₪505,592.

