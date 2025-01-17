← Company Directory
Yandex
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

Yandex Business Analyst Salaries

Business Analyst compensation in Russia at Yandex ranges from RUB 3.3M per year for G15 to RUB 3.63M per year for G16. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.53M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 3.06M
RUB 17.4K
RUB 225K
G16
RUB 3.63M
RUB 3.26M
RUB 0
RUB 368K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Yandex in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,938,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Business Analyst role in Russia is RUB 3,530,220.

Other Resources