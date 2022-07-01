← Company Directory
Yalo
    • About

    Yalo helps businesses offer a delightful customer experience on their customers'​ favorite apps – Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat. Every business on Yalo has a virtual assistant with an optimized flow that handles customer requests to the point of payment and fulfillment. If at any point the customer need is beyond what the chatflow is capable of doing, the request gets seamlessly transferred to a human agent to provide resolution. Through the Yalo platform, businesses get an artificial intelligence powered CRM that allows them to handle sales and build personal relationships, at scale, on Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat.Yalo uses deep learning (a machine learning technique) to have chatbots learn from their human counterparts to continuously improve the experience. The team behind Yalo is composed of Columbia University and Salamanca engineers, former PayPal technical leads, and is supported by a group of investors from New York, Mexico and Latin America.

    yalo.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    330
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

