Yalber provides an alternative funding option for businesses without requiring collateral, equity, or personal guarantees. They invest in businesses and receive a percentage of sales until a specified return on investment is reached. With over $500 million invested in 12,000 businesses since 2007, Yalber offers quick and reliable funding with applications processed within 24 hours. They have multiple branches nationwide and an international branch in London. For more information, visit www.yalber.com or call (888) 969-1933.