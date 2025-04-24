← Company Directory
Yadro
Yadro Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Yadro totals RUB 2.55M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yadro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yadro
Software Engineer
Nizhniy Novgorod, NZ, Russia
Total per year
RUB 2.55M
Level
Middle
Base
RUB 2.55M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Yadro?

RUB 14.32M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Yadro in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,071,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yadro for the Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 2,545,496.

