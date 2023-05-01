← Company Directory
Y Combinator
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Y Combinator Salaries

Y Combinator's median salary is $163,634 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Y Combinator. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Y Combinator is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Y Combinator is $163,634.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Y Combinator

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Facebook
  • Square
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources