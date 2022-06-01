Xylem |ˈzīləm|1) The tissue in plants that brings water upward from the roots;2) a leading global water technology company.Xylem, a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, is the leading global provider of efficient, innovative and sustainable water technologies improving the way water is used, managed, conserved and re-used. Our international team is unified in a common purpose: creating advanced technology and other trusted solutions to solve the world’s water challenges. We are committed to creating an organization of inclusion and diversity, where everyone feels involved, respected, valued and connected, and where everyone is free to bring their authentic selves and ideas.If you are excited and passionate about helping us #letssolvewater, we want to hear from you!