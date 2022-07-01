← Company Directory
XSELL Technologies
XSELL Technologies Salaries

XSELL Technologies's salary ranges from $32,401 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United States at the low-end to $35,820 for a Software Engineer in Argentina at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of XSELL Technologies. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Customer Service
$32.4K
Software Engineer
$35.8K
The highest paying role reported at XSELL Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $35,820. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XSELL Technologies is $34,111.

