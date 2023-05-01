XRHealth offers virtual clinics using FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology. Their platform integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics to provide comprehensive therapeutic care solutions for patients to receive treatment from home. They specialize in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Behavioral Health management, Pain Management, Parkinson's, ADHD, Memory & Cognitive Training, Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation, Support Groups and more. The XRHealth VR/AR telehealth platform is ISO certified, FDA certified and HIPAA compliant.