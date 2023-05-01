← Company Directory
XpresSpa Group
    XpresSpa Group provides health and wellness services, including spa services and retail products, at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company also offers COVID-19 screening and testing, rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, and medical diagnostic testing services. It operates 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and is headquartered in New York, New York.

    http://xpresspagroup.com
    2006
    363
    $50M-$100M
