The average Sales total compensation in Netherlands at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 ranges from €45.5K to €63.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

€48.7K - €57.4K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€45.5K€48.7K€57.4K€63.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €63,374. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 for the Sales role in Netherlands is €45,499.

