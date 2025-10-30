Company Directory
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in China at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 ranges from CN¥245K to CN¥348K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥279K - CN¥330K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥245KCN¥279KCN¥330KCN¥348K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Hardware Engineer submissions at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Block logo
+CN¥417K
Robinhood logo
+CN¥639K
Stripe logo
+CN¥144K
Datadog logo
+CN¥251K
Verily logo
+CN¥158K
Don't get lowballed

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥348,473. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 for the Hardware Engineer role in China is CN¥245,446.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车

Related Companies

  • NIO
  • Baidu
  • Tesla
  • Tencent
  • Chewy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources