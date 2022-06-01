← Company Directory
Xpanxion
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Xpanxion that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Xpanxion provides custom software services to enterprise clients in a variety of industries worldwide. Its unique Cross Sourcing model – combining onshore and offshore talent in Agile development teams – allows Xpanxion to leverage the scalability and cost-effectiveness of offshore resources while meeting the quality and communication standards expected by its clients. With nine global development centers, Xpanxion is built for efficiency and focuses on cutting-edge technology, processes, and talent to provide streamlined quality custom software.

    xpanxion.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    690
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Xpanxion

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources