Xpanxion provides custom software services to enterprise clients in a variety of industries worldwide. Its unique Cross Sourcing model – combining onshore and offshore talent in Agile development teams – allows Xpanxion to leverage the scalability and cost-effectiveness of offshore resources while meeting the quality and communication standards expected by its clients. With nine global development centers, Xpanxion is built for efficiency and focuses on cutting-edge technology, processes, and talent to provide streamlined quality custom software.