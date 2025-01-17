← Company Directory
Xoxoday
Xoxoday Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in India at Xoxoday ranges from ₹615K to ₹840K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xoxoday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹659K - ₹797K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹615K₹659K₹797K₹840K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Xoxoday?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Xoxoday in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹839,966. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xoxoday for the Recruiter role in India is ₹615,493.

