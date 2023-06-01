XOR is a leading HR Technology company that offers innovative software and services to revolutionize the recruitment industry. They assist businesses in the US with their recruitment processes and help them build the strongest team by integrating Artificial Intelligence. XOR is not a job board or staffing agency but an assistant for talent acquisition processes. Recruiters use XOR to add more value to their clients and candidates and make more placements with less effort. They help companies grow through an innovative cadence and a more agile process.