The strategic combination of America’s Auto Auction and XLerate Group created one of the nation’s premier providers of vehicle auctions with a total of 39 auction sites across 18 states. We ask your patience as we merge these two great companies, and build the infrastructure needed to grow our digital and mobile auction businesses and related financing companies. Together, our companies will develop a platform built on lasting relationships and superior service that leverages the best of digital and physical offerings, and will further redefine our remarketing industry.