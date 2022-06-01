← Company Directory
XLerate Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about XLerate Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The strategic combination of America’s Auto Auction and XLerate Group created one of the nation’s premier providers of vehicle auctions with a total of 39 auction sites across 18 states. We ask your patience as we merge these two great companies, and build the infrastructure needed to grow our digital and mobile auction businesses and related financing companies. Together, our companies will develop a platform built on lasting relationships and superior service that leverages the best of digital and physical offerings, and will further redefine our remarketing industry.

    xlerategroup.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    660
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for XLerate Group

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources