← Company Directory
Xiaomi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Xiaomi Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Xiaomi ranges from PLN 406K to PLN 592K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xiaomi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 466K - PLN 531K
China
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 406KPLN 466KPLN 531KPLN 592K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Operations Manager submissions at Xiaomi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Xiaomi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Xiaomi sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 591,536. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xiaomi for the Business Operations Manager role is PLN 406,054.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xiaomi

Related Companies

  • Kwai
  • Truecaller
  • AT&T
  • Grab
  • Sprint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources