Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Melbourne Area at Xero ranges from A$109K per year for Associate Software Engineer to A$197K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Melbourne Area package totals A$135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
A$109K
A$104K
A$5.2K
A$0
Software Engineer
A$131K
A$119K
A$11.9K
A$0
Senior Software Engineer
A$189K
A$166K
A$16.5K
A$6.5K
Lead Software Engineer
A$197K
A$179K
A$17.9K
A$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)