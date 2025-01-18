Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Auckland Region at Xero ranges from NZ$123K per year for Software Engineer to NZ$155K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Auckland Region package totals NZ$148K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Software Engineer
NZ$123K
NZ$117K
NZ$5.2K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$155K
NZ$141K
NZ$14K
NZ$0
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NZ$52K+ (sometimes NZ$520K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)