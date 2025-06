Xeris Biopharma develops and sells therapies for endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. Its products include Gvoke for severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for Cushing's syndrome. The company also has a pipeline of development programs and proprietary formulation technology platforms. Xeris Biopharma was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago.