Xenon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes XEN496 and XEN1101, both potassium channel openers in clinical trials for epilepsy and other disorders. The company also has a sodium channel inhibitor in Phase II trials for developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. Xenon has a collaboration agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences and was founded in 1996.