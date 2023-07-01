← Company Directory
Xenia Hotels and Resorts
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Xenia Hotels and Resorts that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts in the top 25 U.S. lodging markets and key leisure destinations. They own 37 hotels with 10,749 rooms across 16 states. These hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and are operated or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as independent management companies like The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

    http://www.xeniareit.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    43
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Xenia Hotels and Resorts

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources