Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts in the top 25 U.S. lodging markets and key leisure destinations. They own 37 hotels with 10,749 rooms across 16 states. These hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and are operated or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as independent management companies like The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.