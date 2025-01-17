← Company Directory
Xendit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Xendit Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Xendit ranges from IDR 174.32M to IDR 237.9M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xendit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 186.63M - IDR 225.59M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 174.32MIDR 186.63MIDR 225.59MIDR 237.9M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Cybersecurity Analyst submissions at Xendit to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 488.29M+ (sometimes IDR 4.88B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Xendit?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Xendit sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 237,896,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xendit for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is IDR 174,320,780.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xendit

Related Companies

  • Cashfree
  • PayU
  • SmartStream
  • Yandex
  • Verifone
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources