← Company Directory
Xendit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

Xendit Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Singapore at Xendit ranges from SGD 99.1K to SGD 144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xendit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 114K - SGD 130K
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.1KSGD 114KSGD 130KSGD 144K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Sales submissions at Xendit to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Xendit?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Xendit in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 144,346. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xendit for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 99,085.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xendit

Related Companies

  • Cashfree
  • PayU
  • SmartStream
  • Yandex
  • Verifone
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources