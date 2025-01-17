← Company Directory
Xendit
The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Xendit ranges from IDR 212M to IDR 308.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xendit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 243.4M - IDR 277.43M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 212MIDR 243.4MIDR 277.43MIDR 308.84M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Xendit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Xendit sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 308,835,873. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xendit for the Information Technologist (IT) role is IDR 211,997,506.

