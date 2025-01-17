← Company Directory
Xendit
Xendit Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Indonesia at Xendit ranges from IDR 145.02M to IDR 211.27M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xendit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 166.51M - IDR 189.78M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 145.02MIDR 166.51MIDR 189.78MIDR 211.27M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Xendit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Xendit in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 211,268,321. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xendit for the Customer Service role in Indonesia is IDR 145,023,170.

