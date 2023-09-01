← Company Directory
Xe.com
Xe.com Salaries

Xe.com's salary ranges from $54,170 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $56,428 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xe.com. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$54.2K
Software Engineer
$56.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xe.com is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $56,428. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xe.com is $55,299.

