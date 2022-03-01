← Company Directory
Xcel Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Xcel Energy Benefits

Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Disability Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Partial salary

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Xcel Energy

    Related Companies

    • Alliant Energy
    • Southern
    • Textron
    • Genuine Parts
    • Dentsply Sirona
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources