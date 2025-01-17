← Company Directory
XanPool
XanPool Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at XanPool ranges from SGD 51.3K to SGD 73.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for XanPool's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 58.8K - SGD 68.8K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 51.3KSGD 58.8KSGD 68.8KSGD 73.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at XanPool?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at XanPool in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 73,209. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XanPool for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 51,309.

Other Resources