Xandr
Xandr Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Turkey at Xandr ranges from TRY 214K to TRY 298K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xandr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 229K - TRY 270K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 214KTRY 229KTRY 270KTRY 298K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Xandr?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Xandr in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 298,067. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xandr for the Accountant role in Turkey is TRY 213,997.

