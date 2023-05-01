← Company Directory
Xalles Holdings
Top Insights
    Xalles Holdings is a fintech holding company that provides payment solutions and IT services to support financial transactions. They target strategic acquisitions in fintech to help companies grow and capture recurring revenue streams. Xalles helps companies build their vision, integrate it with a solid business design, and implement changes to achieve their goals. They acquire companies with disruptive technology or business models to create a recurring revenue stream through payment or financial transaction "toll gates".

    http://xalles.com
    2002
    126
    $1M-$10M
