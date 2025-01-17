← Company Directory
X5 Retail Group
X5 Retail Group Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Russia package at X5 Retail Group totals RUB 5.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for X5 Retail Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
X5 Retail Group
Product Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 5.56M
Level
Middle
Base
RUB 4.27M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 1.29M
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at X5 Retail Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at X5 Retail Group in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 18,879,586. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at X5 Retail Group for the Product Manager role in Russia is RUB 5,558,723.

Other Resources