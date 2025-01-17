All Product Design Manager Salaries
The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Saudi Arabia at X5 Retail Group ranges from SAR 189K to SAR 269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for X5 Retail Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SAR 113K+ (sometimes SAR 1.13M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.