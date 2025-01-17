← Company Directory
X5 Retail Group
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

X5 Retail Group Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Saudi Arabia at X5 Retail Group ranges from SAR 189K to SAR 269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for X5 Retail Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SAR 214K - SAR 244K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
SAR 189KSAR 214KSAR 244KSAR 269K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at X5 Retail Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at X5 Retail Group in Saudi Arabia sits at a yearly total compensation of SAR 268,899. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at X5 Retail Group for the Product Design Manager role in Saudi Arabia is SAR 189,141.

Other Resources