X5 Retail Group
X5 Retail Group Salaries

X5 Retail Group's salary ranges from $17,222 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Russia at the low-end to $61,056 for a Product Design Manager in Saudi Arabia at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Median $40.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $58.3K
Data Scientist
Median $50.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Business Analyst
$30.5K
Data Analyst
$17.2K
Product Designer
$48.2K
Product Design Manager
$61.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$49.3K
Technical Program Manager
$32.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at X5 Retail Group is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $61,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at X5 Retail Group is $48,240.

