X4 Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, mavorixafor, is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with various syndromes. The company is also developing CXCR4 antagonists for the treatment of brain cancers and primary immunodeficiencies. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics to develop mavorixafor in combination with other agents in oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.