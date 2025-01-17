← Company Directory
X BY 2 Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in United States at X BY 2 ranges from $130K to $189K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for X BY 2's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$149K - $170K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$130K$149K$170K$189K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at X BY 2 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $188,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at X BY 2 for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $129,600.

