Wyndham Capital Mortgage’s corporate culture empowers our employees. We strive to facilitate a greater sense of purpose in your jobs and lives, and your involvement will translate directly into continuous improvement in our systems and processes. In an empowered organization, you bring your best ideas and initiatives to the table with a sense of excitement, ownership and pride. We also believe in a deeply rooted culture based on caring for our employees in ways that will empower them to care for each other and our customers. Our employees are our most valuable asset and we want to ensure they know this every day. We value our employees as unique and talented individuals and believe they will be more inherently fulfilled as professionals in an environment where their strengths can be leveraged in a meaningful way. We also believe in a culture based on growth and development and invest heavily in personal development and corporate training.Fast Facts:• Founded in Charlotte, NC by current CEO, Jeff Douglas, in 2001 • Funded over 20,000 loans representing several billion dollars in loan volume • Full service, direct lender with in-house processing, underwriting, closing, and funding• In-house secondary team for best execution pricing strategy and more competitive rates • Wide array of products and programs for tailoring consumer loan options • World-class technology and proprietary loan processes • As a direct lender, we control the entire process from start to finish• We demonstrate genuine care for our clients well being by maintaining the highest level of integrity which creates the kind of customer experience that earns us clients for life