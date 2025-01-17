← Company Directory
Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at Wunderman Thompson ranges from PLN 196K to PLN 278K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wunderman Thompson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 222K - PLN 264K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 196KPLN 222KPLN 264KPLN 278K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Wunderman Thompson?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Wunderman Thompson in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 278,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wunderman Thompson for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 195,858.

