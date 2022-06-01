Wunderlich-Malec has been providing customers with engineering, system integration and fabrication solutions for more than 35 years. With offices throughout the US and nearly 430 professionals on our staff, we are one of the largest and most well established engineering companies in the United States, and we've successfully finished numerous projects for our US clients in many parts of the world. We're confident that our qualified staff has the knowledge, experience and talent to create and deliver the solutions you need for your facility process and operation needs. Wunderlich-Malec ranks on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and is a GSA Schedule holder with the Federal Government for professional engineering services and manufacturing.Wunderlich-Malec is an engineering firm specializing in process controls solutions for a wide array of clients. Experts in the design, programming and deployment of automation systems for process, manufacturing, commercial buildings and public sector utilities. Skilled at electrical design, control system manufacturing, process integration, programming, testing, training, and ongoing support.