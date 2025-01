Wunderkeks is a company founded in Guatemala City in 2012 with a mission to nurture the inner child and uphold childlike joy. It expanded to Austin, Texas in 2018 and gained popularity at farmers markets. The company gained national attention after SxSW 2020 when they sought help to sell 20,000 cookies due to the event's cancellation, and social media influencers came to their rescue. Now, Wunderkeks ships their highly reputable cookies nationwide.