WTW
WTW Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at WTW totals $100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WTW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
WTW
Investment Consulting
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$100K
Level
Lead Associate
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at WTW?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at WTW in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $310,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WTW for the Management Consultant role in United States is $94,000.

Other Resources