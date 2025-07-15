Company Directory
WTW
WTW Actuary Salaries

The median Actuary compensation in United States package at WTW totals $101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WTW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
WTW
Senior Actuarial Analyst
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$101K
Level
Senior Actuarial Analyst
Base
$94K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at WTW?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at WTW in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $198,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WTW for the Actuary role in United States is $101,000.

Other Resources