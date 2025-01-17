← Company Directory
WSP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

WSP Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Canada at WSP ranges from CA$75.2K to CA$105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WSP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$81.4K - CA$94.7K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$75.2KCA$81.4KCA$94.7KCA$105K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Human Resources submissions at WSP to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at WSP?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Human Resources offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at WSP in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$105,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WSP for the Human Resources role in Canada is CA$75,192.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WSP

Related Companies

  • Zensar Technologies
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Mphasis
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources