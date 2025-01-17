← Company Directory
WSP
  • Salaries
  • Geological Engineer

  • All Geological Engineer Salaries

WSP Geological Engineer Salaries

The median Geological Engineer compensation in Canada package at WSP totals CA$74.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WSP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
WSP
Geological Engineer
hidden
Total per year
CA$74.4K
Level
hidden
Base
CA$74.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at WSP?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Geological Engineer at WSP in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$125,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WSP for the Geological Engineer role in Canada is CA$74,394.

