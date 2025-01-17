← Company Directory
WSO2
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

WSO2 Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Sri Lanka at WSO2 ranges from LKR 2.92M to LKR 4.25M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WSO2's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

LKR 3.35M - LKR 3.82M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
LKR 2.92MLKR 3.35MLKR 3.82MLKR 4.25M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at WSO2 to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve LKR 9M+ (sometimes LKR 90.04M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at WSO2?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at WSO2 in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 4,249,657. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WSO2 for the Data Scientist role in Sri Lanka is LKR 2,917,137.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WSO2

Related Companies

  • Netwrix
  • Verbit
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources