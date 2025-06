Kingsoft Office is a global developer of office software solutions established in 1989. It has offices in the US, China, and Ireland, with 6 R&D centers and over 3,000 employees. Its flagship product, WPS Office, has over 1.1 billion installs worldwide and is available for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS. WPS Office allows users to view, create, and share office documents that are fully compatible with dozens of document formats, including Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, and Excel.