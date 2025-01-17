← Company Directory
WPP
WPP Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for WPP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 293K - PLN 333K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 259KPLN 293KPLN 333KPLN 368K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at WPP?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at WPP in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 367,601. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WPP for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 258,567.

