Software Engineer compensation in United States at Woven Planet Group ranges from $163K per year for L3 to $527K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $378K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Woven Planet Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$163K
$139K
$5.4K
$18.2K
L4
$212K
$155K
$12.8K
$43.9K
L5
$342K
$226K
$15.9K
$101K
L6
$527K
$264K
$60K
$203K
