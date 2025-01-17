← Company Directory
Woundtech
Woundtech Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in India at Woundtech ranges from ₹362K to ₹525K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Woundtech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹410K - ₹477K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹362K₹410K₹477K₹525K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Woundtech?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Woundtech in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹525,228. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woundtech for the Customer Service role in India is ₹361,922.

Other Resources